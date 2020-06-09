All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Rain greeted my arrival into Oregon's Columbia River Gorge natural area. My short hikes into this absolutely beautiful world was met with some concern. First, the trail starting into the Gorge is made of a cold stream. So it was cold wet, and rainy, but that did not discourage me a bit about visiting this area for the first time. Previous travel photos I had seen of the Columbia River Gorge, lured me across the country to this spot. And my sense of adventure was totally peaked. Next, now that I was wet, it was time to get to work finding the best compositions the weather would allow.

The water wonderland of the Columbia River Gorge opened up to meet me. Just magical! Quiet and commanding, this place is to be returned to. Although someone had warned me, I was terrified by the occasional falling rocks along some hiking trails. In fact, a twenty pound rock landed a few feet away - and that would have ended this trip for certain for me or the camera! While capturing various angles of this emerald green abyss, I would have to wipe my lens every time, or it became so soaked that the images were ruined!

Close intimate shots were certainly on my list, but I wanted to back off some and see this area in a bigger picture vista, but the fast moving mist, fog and clouds scraping the various topography made it impossible on most attempts. Finally the mist lifted for a brief period of time revealing the magnificent Multnomah Falls nestled with the foggy tress and cliffs.