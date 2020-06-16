All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A photo friend and I photographed Metlako Falls located on Eagle Creek in the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon a few years back. I had been there many times and have some good photographs but I've never gotten the right conditions with the mist and light. I was thrilled to see that on this trip I would get the conditions I have dreamed of! Sadly scenes from this area no longer exist due to a wild fire in the area. I'm happy I was able to experience such magical conditions in a beautiful place.