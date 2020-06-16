User Icon
Columbia River Gorge NSA, Oregon, USA by Patricia Davidson

Misty Landscape Assignment

Picture Story

A photo friend and I photographed Metlako Falls located on Eagle Creek in the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon a few years back. I had been there many times and have some good photographs but I've never gotten the right conditions with the mist and light. I was thrilled to see that on this trip I would get the conditions I have dreamed of! Sadly scenes from this area no longer exist due to a wild fire in the area. I'm happy I was able to experience such magical conditions in a beautiful place.

