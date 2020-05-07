Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As a photographer we always want to leave our safety zone and seek some breakthrough of our Classic Style, I choose abstract as a new route to expand my photograph life. Having over a decade years’ graphic designer experience, my sensitivity of colors is an advantage to photography, and I love nature / landscape photography, so I decided to give my new route the name of Nature’s Palette.

Here is the first picture of my new style, and having the same name of this project. I used colorful Lupins and the background trees to create it. Lupins are the most ideal objects of my subject, they have all kinds of colors on color wheel and that makes them a perfect match of the theme - Nature’s Palette. I adjusted the shutter speed carefully to create brush-like patterns, and the movement of camera was designed to make those patterns more natural as oil colors. In post-processing, I enhanced the tonal contrast and saturation, that made the colors and texture more vivid and sensitive.