Picture Story

A quiet scenic photo opportunity in southern Colorado showing a promise of more pine and aspen up the distant hillside. The aspen in the foreground had been more susceptible to the wind conditions and had lost some of their bright fall foliage, but the far-off aspen were settled in a more dense forest of pine. The dark green pine trees contrast so beautifully to the paper-white aspen trunks. The fall is my favorite time to travel, with the summer crowds gone, and the weather in different parts of the country is unpredictable and much more interesting.