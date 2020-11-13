All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was taken during a fabulous year for autumn colors in Colorado. The purple-blue hue of the mountains as a backdrop for the golden aspen and deep green pines was a gift, and very fortunate as I was just ahead of an early predicted snow storm for this area of southwest Colorado. This view is very indicative of the expanse of the forested areas of southern Colorado, and provides an appreciation for the preservation of this wonderful resource. I am still awed by the beauty and vastness of this region, and continue to be drawn to it for leisure travel and photo opportunities.