Colfax, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I recently travelled to the Palouse area near Colfax, Washington in hopes of getting an early morning photo of the beautiful wheat fields of that scenic region. Upon arrival I was dismayed at how windy it was. Regardless, I set up my tripod and after the sun had risen I tried my best to capture the light and shadows and colour variation on the Palouse hills. It was a lot of hard work fighting the wind and I decided to give up my tripod and handhold my lens and move quickly to try to capture the beauty I saw there. The light was changing quickly so I had to move quickly and this was the best shot I got that morning.