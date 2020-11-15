All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A cold morning in the middle of autumn in the Hudson Valley. That morning I woke up very early looking for small animals to do some macro photography, but I also kept in mind that fall is a perfect season to look for details and colors in the forest. As the wind blows the leaves from the trees I spent most of the morning relaxing without any high expectations until I saw this amazing dead log, but it was quite difficult to find a good composition of it. And even after taking the picture I did not expect much of it, but with the right edition it came out very good and I ended up loving it.