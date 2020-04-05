Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I captured this landscape with waterfall in Cogne - Lillaz Valle d'Aosta Italia two years ago in july. It was a very hot day but the fantastic weather of alpine zones refreshed us a lot. I knew that a rainbow with that sunny strong light could appear in every time. So I waited for it for a long time. And a light magic rainbow really appeared. It was something of magic, peaceful, the sound of water in front of us give us a lot of harmony, tranquility. The unique difficult deals with the closed landscape around. In fact there is a great rock wall with no mountains on the background.

We can only focus on the central waterfall, however the rainbow enhance the beauty of the scene even tough light. The famous waterfalls are 10 minutes' walk from Lillaz village, along an easy path. The waterfall has three different levels of cascades flowing from the river Urtier, with an overall height of 150 meters. The waterfalls can be admired in their entirety thanks to the paths that skirt them and allow visitors to explore all the different levels. It is these three levels that make the falls stand out from more vertical waterfalls, making them one of a kind.Summer is perhaps the unique season to admire it in all their beauty.