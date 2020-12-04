All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We were invited by old friends to join them for two weeks sailing along the coast to the north west of Split, Croatia. This area is characterised by the strings of low lying islands lying parallel to the mainland coast. The area is very popular with both boat owners and charterers. We had spent 2 or 3 days gently moving north westwards from our home marina anchoring each night in a different island's waters.

The weather at the start of the trip was rather unsettled then, after 48 hours, we found ourselves in an area of high pressure with associated warm and settled weather. Although it meant light winds so not much sailing, our evenings were very peaceful with some fantastic sunsets. I haven't taken many sunset shots over recent years but could not resist temptation with this shot. I'd left my Canon camera gear at home and, instead took my LX100, an extremely competent compact camera designed for use by the enthusiast. I took a few shots after the sun had disappeared as the colour and light gradation from sky to sea was so dramatic with the only detail being the thin line of silhouetted islands giving an almost abstract image. I shot in RAW and brought back the vibrance of the scene in Lightroom and was pleased with the result.