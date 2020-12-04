User Icon
You are at:»»»Coastal Islands, North West of Zadar, Croatia by Chester Wallace
Smooth Surroundings

Coastal Islands, North West of Zadar, Croatia by Chester Wallace

By on 0 Comments

Coastal Islands, North West of Zadar, Croatia by Chester Wallace
Views: 948

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We were invited by old friends to join them for two weeks sailing along the coast to the north west of Split, Croatia. This area is characterised by the strings of low lying islands lying parallel to the mainland coast. The area is very popular with both boat owners and charterers. We had spent 2 or 3 days gently moving north westwards from our home marina anchoring each night in a different island's waters.

The weather at the start of the trip was rather unsettled then, after 48 hours, we found ourselves in an area of high pressure with associated warm and settled weather. Although it meant light winds so not much sailing, our evenings were very peaceful with some fantastic sunsets. I haven't taken many sunset shots over recent years but could not resist temptation with this shot. I'd left my Canon camera gear at home and, instead took my LX100, an extremely competent compact camera designed for use by the enthusiast. I took a few shots after the sun had disappeared as the colour and light gradation from sky to sea was so dramatic with the only detail being the thin line of silhouetted islands giving an almost abstract image. I shot in RAW and brought back the vibrance of the scene in Lightroom and was pleased with the result.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®