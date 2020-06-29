Coalcliff Beach, NSW, Australia by Anton Gorlin

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Beautiful yet freezing sunrise this Sunday. I didn't even want to get out of the car. Looked dull at first. And the first hour was indeed full and quite gloomy. But in the end, well after the sunrise the Sun got out and had illuminated the sea mist. Moral of the story? If you already have woken up before five, just get out of the car nevertheless. The same concept sometimes applies when you wake up and it's drizzling outside. The weather can be unpredictable and the weather change is your best bet to make an epic shot.