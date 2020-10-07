All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Just new to the 105mm and no tripod at this stage, I was nervous heading out to my back garden on a frosty morning. I was intent on catching a spider's web reflecting back the glistening sun but no such luck. Luckily, the grass hadn't been cut for a while and the ensuing overgrown sprouting 'reeds' provided an ample foreground for my picture. Regrettably, to this day however, my husband uses this photo as an excuse not to 'dispose of my inspiration' when it comes to certain floricultural chores!