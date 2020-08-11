All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite places to explore photographically are the badlands in central Utah in the USA. I usually spend several weeks there every year in the fall, hiking and exploring to take advantage of cooler weather and colorful fall foliage. This trip was my second with my Mavic 2 Pro and I knew this region was rich with new photographic opportunities from this new vantage point.

Travel in this area can be difficult due to the clay roadbeds and since it is very remote, the weather is an important planning factor in any exploration here. The roads can easily be impassable for days after a heavy rain and I never venture many miles into the backcountry if the weather forecast is stormy. This year had been especially dry so I decided to try a long very remote camping trip into the foothills of the San Rafael Reef where I hoped I could get close to some very colorful clay formations that looked like they should be ideal drone photographic subject material. After many miles driving down a rocky but dry riverbed I found myself in the middle of the clay beds. I spent some days here and never saw another person.

The claybeds are incredibly colorful and were wonderful drone subject matter. The quality of the light is critical and this image was taken just as sunrise was breaking over the horizon. I had beautiful conditions the entire time I was out here and the vivid colors of the claybeds made for graphic and exciting abstract images.