Clatskanie, Oregon, USA by Ryan Elwell
Oregon is home to thousands of waterfalls. Some as majestic and magnificent as Multnomah Falls, and others smaller like Beaver Falls. Beaver falls is a 48-foot tall waterfall into a large basin. In the northwestern corner of Oregon you can spot the trailhead for this gem hidden off Beaver Falls Rd. The trail is washed out in some areas, so you will be scrambling down the hill a bit. Once you get the 0.7 miles down the hill you will come to an opening that is Beaver Falls. Surrounding the falls is a large basalt curtain showing the marks where the water used to cascade. The basin below the falls is deep enough for seasonal swimming, and there's enough room to explore behind the falls.

