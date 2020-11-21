All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My photography business was created to provide free photography services to charities and non-profits in the Washington, DC area. Last summer I was taking photos of local business leaders in support of a charity at their homes. When I pulled up this driveway, I knew I needed to come back in the fall. When the leaves started changing, the owner of the house send me a text saying "it's time". This is the results. I plan on going back in the winter, spring and summer for the same shot.