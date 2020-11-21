User Icon
Clarksburg, Maryland, USA by Michael Redmond

By on 0 Comments

Views: 978

My photography business was created to provide free photography services to charities and non-profits in the Washington, DC area. Last summer I was taking photos of local business leaders in support of a charity at their homes. When I pulled up this driveway, I knew I needed to come back in the fall. When the leaves started changing, the owner of the house send me a text saying "it's time". This is the results. I plan on going back in the winter, spring and summer for the same shot.

