The Cirque de Saint-Meme is located in Chartreuse, a limestone moutain range full of caves, canyons and cliffs. The area is therefore filled with interesting rivers and waterfalls, especially at fall when all the trees are displaying their warm colors.

I went there on a terrible windy day, by luck the area was protected from gusts. The waterfalls are easily reachable, by a 30 minute walk in the woods from the car park. It was quite touchy to capture this scene, due to the numerous branches surrounding me.