Trinidad Beach, California, USA by Johnny Zhang

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On the way back from Redwoods National Park we stopped at Trinidad Beach for sunset. While the sky was boring most of the afternoon, a few pieces of clouds started to form during the sunset hours. As the sun started to go down, I was drawn to the beautiful circles created by the waves.