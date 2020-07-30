All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a trip to Transylvania, I decided to explore an area not far from the city of Sibiu, the former European Capital of Culture. Sibiu is one of the most beautiful cities in Romania, best suited for landscape photography because it is surrounded by several mountain ridges, Cindrel Mountains, Fagaras Mountains, and Parang Mountains. Cindrel Mountains are home to Paltinis Resort, a favorite weekend retreat for Sibiu people.

The second morning in Cindrel Mountains I decided to hike for about an hour away from the lodging area on a trail that was indicated by a local shepherd. When the first rays of sun started to hit the mountain peaks and the tips of the trees, I found myself in a small meadow looking over the ridges. The air was still and the sky went from pale pink to deep red-orange. The light was beautiful and I barely had enough time to set up my tripod and camera to take this shot. A few minutes later the magic was gone.