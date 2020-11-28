All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The road up the Cimarron Valley will take you into the Uncompaghre Mountains and Cimarron Ridge, skirting the Big Blue Wilderness. This was not a planned image, the weather was changing and the hazy distance and incoming clouds spoke to that change. My wife and I have driven this road many times, beautiful in summer, spectacular in fall, our destination was another 15 or so miles into the mountains. Just be advised, the roads are unpaved and if rain or snow is on the way, a high clearance 4x4 may be necessary. Morning or evening light is wonderful with high peaks in all directions. If you are there with incoming weather or a breaking storm it can be truly memorable.