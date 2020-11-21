All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I photographed this small lake in the Cimarrons during the spring when the aspen leaves were that magical, almost fluorescent green that they always are when they first leaf out after a long, cold winter. When I arrived at the lakeshore in full afternoon sun, I knew that waiting for the sun to set behind the ridge would give me that beautiful wraparound light that today's digital sensors are so good at capturing. All I needed was for the slight breeze that had been foiling my reflection ambitions to subside. Once the long shadows of the evening finally engulfed the entire scene, the surface of the lake calmed completely, giving me this incredible, serene mirror image of these golden aspens in all the autumn glory. As the light quickly faded to night, all that was left was a short hike back to the trailhead in the dark, with my headlamp guiding the way.