Autumn Visions

Cimarron Range, Colorado, USA by Todd Caudle

Cimarron Range, Colorado, USA by Todd Caudle
Views: 993

I photographed this small lake in the Cimarrons during the spring when the aspen leaves were that magical, almost fluorescent green that they always are when they first leaf out after a long, cold winter. When I arrived at the lakeshore in full afternoon sun, I knew that waiting for the sun to set behind the ridge would give me that beautiful wraparound light that today's digital sensors are so good at capturing. All I needed was for the slight breeze that had been foiling my reflection ambitions to subside. Once the long shadows of the evening finally engulfed the entire scene, the surface of the lake calmed completely, giving me this incredible, serene mirror image of these golden aspens in all the autumn glory. As the light quickly faded to night, all that was left was a short hike back to the trailhead in the dark, with my headlamp guiding the way.

