Church Reflection, Stowe, Vermont, USA by Philip Bobrow

What can I say, I love finding and taking puddle reflections. I look for them. I was photographing a church in Stowe Village, Vermont during the spring with puddles galore. Many times you have to lie down on your chest to get the shot, waterproof jacket helps. Inclement weather is a great time to go out and explore the possibilities. Your usually gonna find yourself alone with whatever scene your working with. Another bonus.

