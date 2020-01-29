Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Morning glow just before sunrise on a snowy morning in the Peak District National Park. It was extremely cold as I trekked across the fields to my location, the bitter wind whipped up the snow into my face, but that didn't stop me smiling at this gorgeous view. My hand actually went numb as I couldn't find one of my gloves, which I decided to leave the car without as sunrise was fast approaching. A magical morning that I will never forget.