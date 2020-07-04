All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I am lucky to live in an area surrounded by Australian native forests. Its a conservations zone referred to as the Green Wedge and offers relatively undisturbed bushland close to the city of Melbourne. Its home to a few endangered species of native marsupials such as the carnivorous brush tailed phascogale, and a small re-established population of lyre birds, plus an abundance of grey kangaroos and swamp wallabies. Its a relatively dry forest generally but in winter it is often shrouded in mist and this is when it can really appeal to the photographer. With the low angled morning sun filtering a yellow light through the mist the forest takes on a magical aura. It usually only lasts a few moments before the mist has moved on to the next gully so capturing it is often a matter of good luck rather than skill. I was pleased with this one as it gave some depth to the forest with the background fading into the mist.