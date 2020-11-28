Chopta, Uttarakhand, India by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

when I captured this scene at the top of Chopta. It was for a story on Himalayan Peaks, and a late spring storm had dropped over 10 feet of snow.This gave me access to the summit at sunset and sunrise, which I knew would yield great landscape images of the region.when the light was good. I called this combat photography, where all my senses were alert and my camera technique was mostly second nature from years of practice. My reactions to the subject, light and environment were from my own personal experience, and it was the ultimate test of my ability to perform in a dynamic situation, requiring all of my skills.

specially when the light was good. I called this combat photography, where all my senses were alert and my camera technique was mostly second nature from years of practice. My reactions to the subject, light and environment were from my own personal experience, and it was the ultimate test of my ability to perform in a dynamic situation, requiring all of my skills.