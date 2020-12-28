Chopta, Uttarakhand, India by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Chopta is a hill station in Uttarakhand, India. The weather is often cold and miserable, even in summer. It snowfall a lot in winter. I was wandering around the outskirts of the town when I came across these beautiful mountains. Initially I was attracted to the atmosphere of the scene.

I took this photo from Chopta, in Uttarakhand. It sits high in the Garhwal Hills at an altitude of 2608 meters. I visited in December 2020.