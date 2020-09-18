All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Chiricahua National Monument is a small park in the Coronado National Forest in the southeast corner of Arizona near the New Mexico border. It is known for its rhyolite rock pinnacles, columns, spires, balanced rocks and hoodoo’s. Much is easily accessible by car with easy trails. This was taken from Inspiration Point, a 6 mile roundtrip hike through a more remote area of the park. When I say remote, the trail is distinct but there’s plenty of signs of wildlife, including bear scat on the trail! This is also Mountain Lion country. Therefore I made that hike back in darkness with lots of noise - even loud singing! There is no established lookout or a defined “end of trail”, at Inspiration Point and it took some scrambling around rough terrain with unforgiving drop-offs before I found where to plant my tripod.

This picture was taken at sunset with the Sony A7r2 and the Voigtlander 12mm f/5.6 ULTRA WIDE-HELIAR Aspherical III. Why Voigtlander has discontinued this lens is a mystery to me. Its a keeper in my bag!