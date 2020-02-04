Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was captures just after sunset in the southern coastal city of Chipiona. It was one of those days when you feel like having go somewhere, not too close to where you live, and capture some images. A 90 minute drive got me there:Chipiona was the choice, precisely because of its beautiful and majestic Lighthouse. I arrived in the early afternoon, with enough time to scout the area and choose the spot. An hour before sunset, the sky started to paint its canvas with emerging beautiful tones.

All set and the spot was chosen. Tripod, cable release, and patience. The length of the exposure reminded me of the reciprocity issues we had when shooting such long exposures on film in Edinburgh, years ago at Napier. With digital it is rather different. Noise may be the issue. It was a warm evening in spite of the time of the year, mid November. But as we all know the climate is going nuts everywhere. The Lighthouse of Chipiona, one of the highest in Spain stood there, silhouetted against the early evening sky, contemplating a wonderful palette of colours. I will have to go back soon, in Spring. A joy to capture. Chipiona is a famous summer resort but may be visited any time of the year.