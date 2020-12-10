All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The late spring opening of alpine mountain roads across the upper reaches of Mt. Rainier National Park creates the opportunity to access some of my favorite areas for landscape photography. A 2020 June trip to scout and perhaps create an image found the upper Cascade mountains covered in swirling clouds and mist with occasional light snow. As the mountain sunset became imminent I scrambled along the alpine roads looking for a clear shot through the mist. Finally a composition opportunity presented and I got a quick break in the clouds for a just in time sunset shot. After a quick set up I caught a quick flash of color and light on Mt. Rainier through the Alpine Mist! Thanks for Looking!