All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sept. 27, 2020 on the Owl Creek Pass road, This is known as Deb's Meadow, location of famous shootout scene at the end of the 1969 movie "True Grit" staring John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn, Kim Darby and Glen Campbell. This movie earned John Wayne his only Oscar. On this evening, one could almost hear John Wayne's voice booming the famous line from the movie, “Fill your hands, you son of a bitch!” across the clearing.

The late afternoon Golden Hour light was painting the side of Chimney Peak and Court House Peak and setting the Aspens in their fall colors ablaze. Using "Expose to the Right" I spot metered on the side of chimney peak where the brightest light was. I use a Gigpapan Epic Pro to do my panorama shooting. Once I got it setup it was a matter of keeping the other photographers from walking into my shot during the 3 minutes it took to shoot the 40 shots. As I was doing the final bottom row a pair of hunters came walking across the clearing heading towards their truck. Luckily, the Gigapan has a pause feature which I used to wait until they finished walking through my scene.