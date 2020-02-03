Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Chicken Rock, Isle of Man : As many will know, lighthouses are there to warn ships, yachts and the like, of rocks beneath or nearby and in fog or at night are a Godsend. In such calm waters, as above, the temptation was to get as close as possible for the shot. This was as close as we got. You could say we were 'chicken'!