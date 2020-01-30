Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Thought I would get out to take some shots early Easter morning, a very quiet time in the city....void of the crowds. Usually there are so many people on that bridge and in this area it is very hard to get a great shot. To my amazement it was an awesomely beautiful day with a perfect blue sky. The weather was truly amazing. I am sharing my favorite shot from Easter morning here.