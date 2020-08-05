User Icon
Abstract Assignment

Cheyres, Lac de Neuchatel, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

Cheyres, Lac de Neuchatel, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner
Views: 527

All photographers probably know the frustration of opening an image on their computers and realizing that what they are seeing is far from what they were seeing and feeling when they took the photo out in the field. This picture is the exact opposite. I took it on a very blunt summer day after hours of walking around, looking (in vain) for subjects and hoping (in vain) for some interesting light. I didn’t want to come home completely empty-handed, so I took a few shots of the reed on the lake shore. I had no expectations at all when I opened them up on my PC, and I was really surprised to find a couple of abstract images that I really liked.

LPM Special Offer

