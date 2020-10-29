All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My photography has almost stalled over the past 2 years as I had to return to my childhood home permanently as sole carer of my 89 year old father, who broke his hip in a fall, in 2019. Then, as for many of us, even the short journeys out that kept me ticking over psychologically were scuppered by Covid-19.

As a result, all I have done for almost a year now is photographs of the plants in the garden - smallish with 2 trees, lots of hedges but few flowers, except for a patch that comes alive in summer with crocosmia and iris - and dandelions!

It was whilst taking in the iris that I spotted this nearly done-for dandelion in a patch of deep shadow, with just a glint of sun illuminating it erratically as the surrounding vegetation blew around, shading it. Luckily, I managed 3 shots I liked including this one.

The RAW file was very dark so post processing was to lift highlights and whites while keeping the unwanted background dark by lowering the back point and adding contrast. Then a moderate amount of sharpening applied as a Highpass filter, controlled by lowering the opacity of the layer.