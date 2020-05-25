All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had won the lens on an auction site and it had just been delivered. It is a 1975 Nikkor 105mm f/2.5 to use on a Nikon F Ftn that I bought in 1972, and which I have started to use again, together with various other 'vintage' film cameras. However, I couldn't wait to try it out, so fitted it to my Canon 5Ds using a Fotodiox adaptor. The Cherry Blossom trees in the local cemetery were in full bloom a few weeks ago and so were an obvious subject, and although the wind was blowing the branches around, I made several images of which this was my favourite.