Picture Story

This photography deals with Cheneil landscape, Valle d’Aosta, Italy. Cheneil is a little nice village placed in Valtournenche valley level length 2806 m. Not until 2016 this location could be reached only on foot along a pathway. Then with a beautiful slope lift you can arrive in Cheneil 24h/24 without paying this fantastic and useful service. Cheneil presents many beautiful point of views to photograph especially in autumn. Mainly in the afternoon you can capture the perfect light; the sun behind mountains offers romantic and harmonic frames with orange wonderful trees and Cervino on the background. I used Nikon D5100 with 18-55 nikkor lens with scene modality, autumn colors.

This scene enhances a lot the beautiful autumn colors but however you can use program modality with -1,3 under exposition. It’s possible to obtain good results capturing landscapes among houses, the old hotel, and trough the pathways bringing to various villages such as Faliniere, Promindoz, Chamois. Autumn is the most beautiful season to take photos in this area especially in october: you can shot without difficulties, there are no people, no cars, you have a lot of possibilities to capture a great landscape thanks to majestic Cervino and Grande Muraille, the best of the background jn the world. Autumn won’t last long: from the end of October it’s already winter however landscape becomes even more beautiful: white snow with yellow trees, a magnifique and unique contrast original to capture. So visit Valtournenche, you will be very happy with strong emotions to feel.