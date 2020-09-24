User Icon
Wide Angle Assignment

Chemin de Ronde de la Malouine, Dinard, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Chemin de Ronde de la Malouine, Dinard, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
Picture Story

I had dreamed for many years of coming to live in Brittany ... It has been done since this summer, and I now take pleasure in being able to photograph this coast that I love so much every weekend.

I took this photo on the coastal path around Dinard, as the sun rises over Saint-Malo. I chose this composition in order to hide the sunrise behind what makes Dinard unique: the sumptuous seaside villas. I used a polarizing filter and a GND 3 medium stop filter.

