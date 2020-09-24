All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had dreamed for many years of coming to live in Brittany ... It has been done since this summer, and I now take pleasure in being able to photograph this coast that I love so much every weekend.

I took this photo on the coastal path around Dinard, as the sun rises over Saint-Malo. I chose this composition in order to hide the sunrise behind what makes Dinard unique: the sumptuous seaside villas. I used a polarizing filter and a GND 3 medium stop filter.