Picture Story

Originally, I went out on this foggy night to make some pictures in Old Town´s Square. I didn´t like it there that much a slowly gave up, when I approached Charles Bridge on my way back. There were still many people, but I tried several shots and finally I had something I really liked. Lights from the lamps reaching to the heaven, almost invisible ghosts of people and all the mystic atmosphere taking me back few centuries. Typical autumn here in Prague.