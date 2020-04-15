Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I travel to central Connecticut a few times a year. Every time I go I search for new waterfalls to photograph. On this trip I found Chapman Falls in East Haddam. Very easy to get to since it's in Devil's Hopyard State Park. It's just a short walk from the parking lot. On this particular day it was cloudy, which I was happy for. But because it was early December, there was not much color, so I decided a black and white image looked best. I climbed down off the trail and out onto an outcropping of rocks, set up my Gitzo tripod, and I used a circular polarizer filter and a Lee 6-stop ND filter.