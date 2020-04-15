User Icon
You are at:»»»Chapman Falls, East Haddam, CT, USA by Thomas Miller
Waterfall Assignment

Chapman Falls, East Haddam, CT, USA by Thomas Miller

By on 0 Comments

Chapman Falls, East Haddam, CT, USA by Thomas Miller
Views: 1,341


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I travel to central Connecticut a few times a year. Every time I go I search for new waterfalls to photograph. On this trip I found Chapman Falls in East Haddam. Very easy to get to since it's in Devil's Hopyard State Park. It's just a short walk from the parking lot. On this particular day it was cloudy, which I was happy for. But because it was early December, there was not much color, so I decided a black and white image looked best. I climbed down off the trail and out onto an outcropping of rocks, set up my Gitzo tripod, and I used a circular polarizer filter and a Lee 6-stop ND filter.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®