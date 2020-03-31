Chapelle Saint-Samson, Landunvez, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This well-known place in Brittany is the Saint-Samson Chapel, located in Landunvez, on the tourist route. That day, decided by the strong waves (end of the "Dennis" storm last February) and the sunny weather, I tried my luck to obtain this composition that I had in mind. Particularity: little retreat possible (because behind me, there is the road!) And the sun being quite far from La Chapelle, I had to assemble 2 views to obtain this framing. I am happy with the result, but contrary to my habits, no long exposure to facilitate the assembly of the 2 views.