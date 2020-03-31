User Icon
Chapelle Saint-Samson, Landunvez, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

This well-known place in Brittany is the Saint-Samson Chapel, located in Landunvez, on the tourist route. That day, decided by the strong waves (end of the "Dennis" storm last February) and the sunny weather, I tried my luck to obtain this composition that I had in mind. Particularity: little retreat possible (because behind me, there is the road!) And the sun being quite far from La Chapelle, I had to assemble 2 views to obtain this framing. I am happy with the result, but contrary to my habits, no long exposure to facilitate the assembly of the 2 views.

