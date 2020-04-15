Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Cachoeira da Fumacinha (Little smoke waterfall) - This is a unique place in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Bahia, Brazil. It's located inside a canyon and to arrive there it's necessary to hike around 7 hours (round-trip) along the river bank. The cloud sky helped a lot to make this picture, due the light was very soft, it was possible to get the incredible details and colors from the canyon walls. I asked my guide to climb the rock and make a kind of reverence to this blessed placed. The photo challenge was use the wide angle to capture the most part of the scene avoiding a big distortion, also communicate with my guide to put him in a right position and to control himself to not move himself to avoid any movement during my capture.

How to get there: The best way is, rent a car in Salvador, Bahia and drive to Ibicoara and find a tour guide - there is 2 association guide that can organize a private tour.

You need to go at least one day before to sleep nearby and start the hiking in the early morning, also is it possible to camping inside the canyon, but a few guides can organize a safe camping. Is it possible to get there during the year, just avoid the rain season around February.