Picture Story

This photography has been captured in Breuil Cervinia, Valle d’Aosta, Italy in a middle season: towards winter. The landscape all around underlines this very well: white colors are arriving, fog, cold wind, then snow. All ingredients for a really misty landscape. I captured this scene with Nikon D5100 and a 18-55 nikkor lens: just in time: the sudden temperature change caused the freezing of the lens so it’s necessary a filter. This place is called Cielo Alto, a ski area which offers great frames for beautiful landscapes and also a ski resort. Here you can find a wide range of colors adapted for photography in all season of the year.

This also a ski paradise for winter sports area features a fantastic view of the Matterhorn and stretches across two countries Zermatt - Switzerland and Cervinia - Italy. This Italian area is one of the largest in the Alps. All year round this place attracts, photographers mountain and nature lovers from all over the world. I suggest to use the program modality to underline and underexpose the blu color of the sky above the Matterhorn (Monte Cervino). So the majesty of this mountain is emphasized. The fog which was coming that day improve the beauty of that landscape, loneliness and sadness became friends inside me. I thought about my father he dead few month ago. He loved so much this peak, he was a climber and arrived at the top of Matterhorn. Proud of this adventure. He also loved photography. I felt his presence mainly that day with the beautiful Matterhorn in front of me.