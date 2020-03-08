Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had been to this location for both sunrise and sunset on six previous occasions and had never seen the whole of Cerro Torre as it had always been obscured by clouds. However, on this particular morning (my last opportunity on that visit) it revealed itself in all of its glory. Coupled with the speckled ice on the water itself it was a spectacular morning.

It began with a rise out of bed in El Chaten at around 3 in the morning. I had a guide assisting me with the hike in complete darkness but we made good progress and arrived whilst it was still dark, so could not see if we had clarity or clouds. A couple of establishing shots at very high ISO confirmed the clarity!

Obviously there was time for it to change but it was the best 'light' that I had om all of my previous visits. I came away from the morning extremest happy.