Cerro Torre is an extraordinary peak even with a much more extraordinary history. The controversy of this peak is a big one in the climbing industry, Cesare Maestri’s first ascent of 1959 has been disputed for years as there’s no real evidence of him reaching the top except for his word. His partner during the climb was Toni Egger but was suddenly killed in an avalanche during his descent. There was never any trace of their climb to the top afterwards.

Maestri returned in 1970 with a power drill and created a bolt ladder of 400+ bolts, Climbers around the world were offended. - 2 climbers Kennedy and Kruk removed at least 125 of the bolts on their climb, and were later arrested in the small town of El Chaltén for doing so! Since then, Austrian David Lama has made the first free climb and in 2019 passed away in a climbing accident in Canada.