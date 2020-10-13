User Icon
Cerkno, Poce, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen

Cerkno, Poce, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
The autumn days can be very depressed and boring. Rainy days, fogy days, just waiting at home to get some good lighting in landscape photography. It can be also very very colorful and wonderful outdoor shot.

I went out on a short hike and really didn't see any interesting shot to take. I just find this, old small barn and a lot of autumn saffron all around. I went all the way down, had on my wide angle lens 20mm...thats the only few photos I took on that hike day. I was happy about it.

