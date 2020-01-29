Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a photowalk back to December of 2016 I took this pic of a coffee shop's roof while sitting and waiting for my hot cup of coffee to get warmed on a very cold day. I took a look on the roof opening to check the weather and the button on my camera was waiting for me to click this frame.