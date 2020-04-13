Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this image while on a workshop to the Central and Southern Highlands of Iceland in the summer of 2019. I spent some time photographing the main waterfall which is a lot larger. After getting a number of usable images of the main waterfall I noticed the smaller waterfall off to one side which had a bonus of seepage from within the rocks providing a second small waterfall in the same image. I was also attracted by the orange and green colours of the rocks around the waterfalls. Having two waterfalls one above the other is unusual.