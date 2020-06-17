Cayuse Pass, Mt Rainier NP, Washington, USA by Scott Eliot

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Pacific Northwest has kept the peaks and deep green forests of Mt. Rainier NP under the constant influence of moist pacific weather all thru the month of June. I happened to be in the park recently and was able to capture one of the many seasonal water falls roaring from snow melt and abundant rain along Cayuse Pass. Running a bit of a long exposure was a challenge as the rain kept dotting the lens. Persistence finally rewarded with a clean shot!