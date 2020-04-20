Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Cauldron Falls is a beautiful waterfall on the edge of the village of West Burton in the North Yorkshire Dales National Park. It is very easy to access so tends to be very busy in the summer months. I took this image in mid-May 2019 and although it looks peaceful, I had to work hard to exclude the many dog walkers and other photographers from my scene. I photograph here quite often, prefering autumn when the falling golden leaves make for a captivating scene. The falls can be challenging to capture as they are somewhat enclosed by surrounding rock formations and trees but when the sun breaks through, you are often rewarded with a fantastic image.