Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Last summer I decided to pass my family holiday in Tires Valley. This valley is just inside the natural park of Sciliar-Catinaccio on the heart of Dolomites. I known that there was a little lake in this area where the Catinaccio is mirroring, I discovered the place but I had to go there four times before to find a right rather situation.

The little pond is used to put out the possible fires of the surrounding forest, but the mirror of the Catinaccio is truly wonderful!