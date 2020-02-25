Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken 22 years ago in 1998 whilst travelling around the world. I visited Castlepoint Lighthouse on South Island, New Zealand and captured this wonderfully lit shot with an old Contax ST and 28-85mm Carl Zeiss zoom lens complete with a 0.6ND Hard grad and Fuji Velvia 50 film just before sunset with last light painting the lighthouse and the sandstone rocks above the beach.