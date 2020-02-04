Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken on the same day I received the new Canon 11-24mm f4 lens. Knowing it was a specialty wide angle, and not to be used in every landscape image, I took it to Castle Hill light in Newport, RI where there are many possibilities for photographing the light from the rocks surrounding it(noting as I walked how heavy this lens was and bulky, way bulkier than I had imagined.) Toward sunset I started climbing all over the rocks looking for something that would work with this lens, because I was determined to shoot at 11mm. Finally I found a vertical composition that seemed to work. This is the image.